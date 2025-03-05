Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Giving Their Relationship Another Shot After 2023 Breakup? All We Know So Far

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly getting back together again. This comes after a brief halt of romantic emotions between the two. As per Page Six, a source close to Brady and Shayk stated that the two have started dating again and are ready to explore new ventures.

“Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go,” were the words of the source.

Per Life & Style, another source mentioned that the timing was off previously, as neither Tom Brady nor Shayk was fully over their exes, adding, “They’re both in better head spaces.”

However, now that the retied NFL superstar Quarterback has accepted that his former wife Gisele Bündchen has moved on and at the same time, with Shayk getting over former fiancé Bradley Cooper, it seems a perfect time to rekindle.

Advertisement

The source also mentioned that Brady and Irina Shayk never stopped caring about each other, also stating, “Whatever spark they had two years ago is back.”

For those who do not know, Brady and Shayk’s dating rumors surfaced back in May 2023. This was after they had met each other at Joe Nahmad’s wedding in Italy. Sadly, their romantic spark faded by October that same year, with TMZ reporting that their breakup was mutual.

Per Page Six, the two have been having long talks on the phone since New Year and were even planning for a trip together. “Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip?” the source of Page Six stated.

Advertisement

It was in October 2022 that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady filed for divorce. The couple shares two kids, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian. Brady was previously married to Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares another son, Jack.