When Will Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Release on Netflix? Miya Cech Drops MAJOR Hint

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 has been a long-awaited series. With all eyes on the release date, its star, Miya Cech, recently shared an update about the next chapter of the highly anticipated show.

During the red carpet premiere of Marshmellow, the young actress—who plays the character of Toph Beifong in the series—spilled some tea about Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Speaking to The Direct, Cech was asked to tease a little about the release date for Season 2.

When asked whether the next outing of Avatar: The Last Airbender would release in 2025 or face a delay, Miya Cech responded, “Yeah, I mean, personally, I’m not exactly sure. I feel like they’re trying to keep our expectations realistic.”

The star then added that the fantasy show, which has garnered worldwide attention, is likely to get an early 2026 release.

“But let’s just hope it gets done a little quicker than that,” Miya Cech added while speaking to the outlet.

For those unaware, Avatar: The Last Airbender received an exciting update last year when it was revealed that a writers' room assistant had been working on the sophomore season from January 2023 to January 2024.

Then, earlier this year in January, reports suggested that production for the series’s second season was scheduled to wrap by March 2025.

Interestingly, an early 2026 premiere for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 would align well, especially since Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had already confirmed the three most anticipated projects lined up for 2025.

These include the fifth season of Stranger Things, Squid Game season 3, and the return of fan-favorite Wednesday with its second season.

With a 2026 release, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 could enjoy the spotlight, as it’s currently poised to arrive without any major rival series competing for attention.

