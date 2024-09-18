Ben Affleck Couldn't Keep His 'Hands Off' Jennifer Lopez During Weekend Brunch Date? Juicy Details HERE

A source has provided hot details about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s friendly Saturday, September 14, brunch date, which they enjoyed with their kids. The Argo star took his children, Seraphina and Samuel, to the amicable gathering with his estranged wife, who brought her twins, Emme and Max. The get-together was reportedly Ben’s idea, but according to insider intel, it kind of backfired on him.

The source told Page Six on Monday, July 16, that Ben was unable to keep his hands off his ex while they hung out with their children at Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, California. Per the tipster, the former flames were even seen “holding hands and kissing.”

The outlet reports that Affleck suggested the meet-up with Lopez amid their pending divorce—which she initiated on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding—but didn’t expect to find the On The Floor singer so irresistible in person.

“Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off,” the source said of Affleck.

The insider attributed Ben’s actions to the intense sexual chemistry he always shared with Lopez, saying the pair is evidently still attracted to one another. Giving Ben the benefit of the doubt, we are not yet ruling out that maybe it was the muscle memory, given their vast history together.

Per the Page Six source, Ben orchestrated the meet-up with Lopez at the celebrity hotspot in hopes of getting pictures clicked, as stars often go there when they desire to get papped, knowing full well the shutterbugs hang out at the location. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes,” the source reasoned.

In her divorce filing from Affleck, Lopez asked the judge to reestablish her maiden name, which she had changed to Affleck following her 2022 wedding with the actor-producer. She also reportedly asked the court to waive off spousal support entitlements for both parties in the absence of a prenup agreement.

Following the weekend lunch, as the chatter about Bennifer considering reconciliation gained momentum, a source clarified that the theories are far from the truth and the couple is still moving forward with their divorce. The source said that Jennifer engaged in the activity with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, because they enjoy the company of her twins, Emme and Max, and she did not want to be selfish amid her clash with Affleck and strip the kids of their happiness.

The Atlas star, per Page Six, was snapped smiling on Sunday as she arrived at a friend’s house in LA.

