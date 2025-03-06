Ben Affleck 'Would Love Another Chance' With Jennifer Garner After His Divorce With Jennifer Lopez; Source Reveals

Jennifer Garner is not going to see her ex-husband Ben Affleck again in a romantic capacity, even though he has expressed willingness to do so.

Garner is happy where she is, in a long-term relationship with boyfriend John Miller, and isn't interested in going back with Affleck, according to Page Six's source. As for the actor, the source said, "he would love another chance" at Garner if opportunities presented themselves, but sources of the outlet confirmed the same is not true for her.

"Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment," the source said.

The duo were married between 2005 and 2015. They share a solid co-parenting relationship with their three kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Although their connection has grown over the years, sources close to Garner point out that she only regards Affleck as a co-parent and a friend. She continues to prioritize her present relationship and her family.

Advertisement

At the same time, reports show that Affleck is at a time of change after going through his latest divorce from Jennifer Lopez. He is focusing on his career and settling into this new phase in his life.

The source said, "At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives."

"Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter," the insider said, adding, "Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them."

Advertisement

Though Ben Affleck respects Jennifer Garner greatly, he admits their romance can't flourish once again now. He does not intend to interfere with her current relationship with John Miller either.

In spite of no love reunion, the exes have been close, and recent sightings fueled rumors. Most recently, they were seen getting cozy at their son Samuel's 13th birthday at a paintball arena in California. Affleck was pictured wrapping his arms around Garner. Their friendly interaction sparked rumors, but sources maintain their relationship is strictly platonic.