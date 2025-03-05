Ben Affleck and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Were Reportedly Seen Getting Cozy Amid a Game of Paintball; Here's What Happened

Following his public divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly enjoyed a friendly game of paintball together as they celebrated their 13-year-old son Samuel's birthday.

According to Page Six, the co-parents were seen getting cozy in a paintball arena in Castaic, California, on Sunday.

The exes, both 52, seemed at ease with each other, with Affleck reportedly putting his arm around Garner's waist as she concentrated on the game. She did not move away from the touch, and the two were later spotted by the outlet laughing and chatting during the outing.

While Samuel hung out with his friends, Affleck and Garner stuck together on the field, engaging in the activity in full while wearing paintball attire, as reported by the outlet. It is not known if their other kids, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, were present at the birthday celebrations as well.

Since their breakup in 2015 and divorce in 2018, Garner and Affleck have had a harmonious coparenting relationship. Recently, they have been seeing more of each other, particularly after Affleck broke up with Jennifer Lopez recently. The duo also spent Christmas dinner together with their family.

The two have leaned on one another more than ever before, insiders of the outlet said, tightening their already tight bond. Ben Affleck briefly lived at Garner's house earlier this year after he had evacuated his Pacific Palisades home because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. "John is trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that," an insider told Daily Mail, adding, "He knows that Ben has to be around as a father and he is more than OK with that, but he wants to be the man in the relationship."

Sources of Page Six also indicate that Miller has grown increasingly uneasy with the close relationship between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, feeling left out of their dynamic.