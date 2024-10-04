'Best Path Forward For Both Of Us': DDG Announces Split From Girlfriend Halle Bailey Less Than A Year After Welcoming Baby Boy

DDG and Halle Bailey are going their separate ways. The rapper, 26, announced their separation via an Instagram story on Thursday, October 3.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he began. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared,” he added.

The Moonwalking in Calabasas rapper and The Little Mermaid star went public with their relationship in January 2022, with the latter revealing in September of the same year that she always looked up to Black creators on YouTube, and DDG was one of them.

In her conversation with Essence for their cover story, Bailey mentioned that she had completely forgotten about him until she noticed him releasing music again, which drew her attention to one specific song. “Coincidentally, he messaged me—and the rest is history,” she added.

Bailey and DDG welcomed a son, Halo, late in 2023 and announced his birth in January, followed by revealing his face to their fans in July.

Despite their split, DDG maintains that they will remain “best friends” and have plenty of love for one another as they navigate the co-parenting journey.

The couple was inundated with breakup rumors in April when they allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and took down some of the photos they had together, per Elle.

In the same month, Bailey, via Snapchat, opened up about the severe postpartum depression she experienced as a new mother, saying it’s challenging for her to separate from her baby for more than 30 minutes as she starts having panic attacks. The actress, 24, also revealed she starts crying when she looks at her son because of how special he is.

DDG and Bailey attended Usher’s Past Present Future Tour in Los Angeles together last week; hence, their separation announcement makes less sense at the moment. Regardless of DDG requesting “understanding and support” from fans as they navigate this transition, the duo’s admirers will surely be looking forward to Bailey’s response on the matter, as she is yet to publicly acknowledge the breakup.

