Halle Bailey's son is surely one of the most adorable kids. On Saturday, August 24, the sisters shared a video from a girl's weekend on their shared Instagram account. However, Halle's baby Halo made a cute appearance in the video.

As the sisters spoke to the fans about their experiences and advice with romance and sex, the proud mother showed her darling 8-month-old, who was cuddling up to her in the cutest way.

Halle donned all black, and Chloë looked amazing in a two-piece blue leopard print outfit, while baby Halo wore a white onesie and a royal blue silk bonnet on his head. Bailey wrote the caption as, "tea time tonight"

The Little Mermaid actress and her boyfriend DDG welcomed their son Halo in late 2023. In January 2024, the singer made a surprise announcement on Instagram about the birth of Halo, writing, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.”

The Color Purple actress is a new mother who is admiring every moment her child reaches. From her joy as a mother to her celebration of life's little joys, Bailey has been constantly sharing glimpses into her life through videos and pictures.

Bailey recently posted a photo of herself and her 7-month-old son, Halo, to Instagram. The 24-year-old singer and actress celebrated Halo's first live performance on August 15 by sharing a set of pictures from their trip to see Bruno Mars perform.

However, Halle has also been open about her difficulties as a mother on social media, disclosing in April that she suffered from "severe" postpartum depression following the birth of Halo.

Bailey said, "I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."

