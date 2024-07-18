Betrayal: A Father’s Secret Trailer: To Reveal Another Disturbing Story Of An Utah-Based Family; DEETS

In the new true-crime documentary Betrayal: A Father's Secret, Utah-based mother Ashley Lytton faces a devastating truth: her husband, Jason Lytton, harbors a dark and disturbing secret.

The series is produced by ABC News Studios in collaboration with Glass Entertainment and iHeart Podcasts and follows Ashley's shocking discovery and her relentless pursuit of justice.

Betrayal: A Father's Secret to unveil another disturbing story

Initially, Ashley believed Jason to be the perfect husband and father figure for their children, a sentiment echoed by their friends and family. However, her world shatters when she uncovers a hidden folder on Jason's computer containing explicit material involving minors, including videos of her teenage daughter.

The revelation leaves Ashley horrified and prompts her to collaborate closely with law enforcement to uncover the truth about her husband's actions. In the trailer, interviews with others describe the situation as shocking and heartbreaking. Ashley reflects, “I realized that my life will never be the same.”

The official synopsis of the series read; “Betrayal: A Father’s Secret Follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah Wife and Mother of Three Who Makes a Horrifying Discovery About Her Husband, Leading Her to Fear for Their Children"

The three-part docuseries includes interviews with Ashley, her family, friends, therapist, divorce lawyer, law enforcement, and archival footage.

Where is Jason Lytton now?

Jason Lytton was arrested in 2021 on charges related to exploiting minors, ultimately pleading guilty to voyeurism and other serious charges in a plea deal. He faces jail time and strict probation terms, including restrictions on internet use and mandatory programs.

The first season of the Betrayal docuseries, The Perfect Husband, which focused on another shocking case of deception within a seemingly ideal marriage, is currently streaming on Hulu.

While watching the first season isn't necessary to enjoy Betrayal: A Father's Secret, it offers viewers insight into similar themes of trust, betrayal, and the devastating consequences of hidden secrets. The description for the series read, the series "uncovers the devious double life of her teacher of the year husband after he is arrested for sexually assaulting one of his teen students."

Mark your calendars for July 30th, 2024, when Betrayal: A Father's Secret premieres on Hulu.

