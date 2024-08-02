Beyoncé Celebrates Simone Biles’ Olympic Success: ‘A Stunning Display Of Physical And Spiritual Strength’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Women today are truly unstoppable, whether in entertainment, acting, dance, or sports! Recently, we witnessed a legendary female figure supporting another. Gymnast Simone Biles has won her second Olympic all-around gold medal, only the third woman in history to achieve that double and the first since 1968.

Before winning gold in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around final on August 1, Simone Biles received an earnest tribute from Beyoncé.

The singer narrated a video chronicling Biles' journey to the 2024 Olympic Games for NBC. The video began with the singer performing the first verse of her track Just for Fun, featuring Willie Jones.

"Let's talk about power because, really, that's what this story is about," says Beyoncé as footage of Biles competing comes on screen. "Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you." the pop star added.

Beyoncé further said that Biles inspires her as a woman and applauds her confidence and strength. She further highlighted the fact that brilliance does not come easy and that aspiring to win gold can be a tough journey not just for her but any athlete. She ended her lengthy post with the line, "Take your best shot world. She's ready for you."

While Beyoncé has not attended the Olympics, she introduced Team USA in a roughly two-minute and thirty-second clip during NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the opening ceremony.

The pop icon has been part of several political campaigns, sports event openings, and many other events because of her resilience, achievements, and perhaps her ability as a performer and artist to preserve her status as a queen even after decades of being in the industry.

Biles had previously withdrawn from most events in Tokyo due to the "twisties" but was praised for her openness about mental health. Furthermore, according to NDTV Sports, after the win she said, “Three years ago I never thought I'd step on a gymnastics floor again, but worked hard, mentally and physically, even saw my therapist this morning, just making sure I'm mentally well,” she said.

Biles is a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and the importance of proper mental health. She openly volunteered after the Americans won gold in the team final on July 30 and then met with her therapist to help get into the right mindset for the next competition.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

