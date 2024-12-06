Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Says 'God Is Going to Be in Control', There Will Be No Technical Glitches During Pop Star's NFL Halftime Show

Tina Knowles who is the proud mother of the legendary artist Beyonce, recently opened up about the Netflix NFL halftime show. For those who do not know, the Texas Hold ‘Em artist is set to perform on Christmas Day, about which Knowles is confident that the show won't run into any technical issues.

Talking to Variety’s Marc Malkin, Tina Knowles stated that she had no worries about the live stream, during the Los Angeles premiere of Tyler Perry’s new movie, The Six Triple Eight.

Further having a conversation with the outlet, Knowles added, “God is going to be in control and everything is going to go smooth. No glitches. It’s going to be great.”

During the movie premiere which was held on December 5, 2024, Tina Knowles added that she is praying for the show, “We got some connections.”

Her comments come after Netflix had to suffer from buffering and image issues during the live stream event of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s match that was held in the month of November.

A similar issue was noticed during Netflix’s first major live event, a Love is Blind reunion, that disrupted the show in April 2023. Following this, the program had to be taped and aired at a later date.

Beyonce will be performing during the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens game live on Netflix. This highly anticipated event will be held on December 25, this year, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

For those who are die-hards of the Crazy in Love artist, the aforementioned show will mark the singer’s first live performance of the tracks from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The album showcases a variety of artists from different genres, and similarly, the show will feature special guests performing on stage, as noted by Variety.

Cowboy Carter is the second installment of the three-part series. The first part was released back in 2022, and is titled Renaissance.

