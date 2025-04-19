Beyoncé’s Shocking Birth Certificate Reveal Sends Fans Into a Frenzy; Here’s Why

Beyoncé just gave the internet more than music to talk about. In a subtle yet surprising move, the superstar included a copy of her birth certificate in her newly released Cowboy Carter art book, revealing a detail that sent astrology enthusiasts into overdrive.

Amidst the western visuals and personal imagery featured in the Cowboy Carter companion book, fans were quick to spot an image of Beyoncé’s Texas birth certificate. Though some information was intentionally blurred, the time of her birth—9:47 p.m. on September 4, 1981—was left fully visible.

That one timestamp was all it took to ignite a wave of Zodiac chart analyses. For years, fans speculated Beyoncé was a Libra rising. However, the new information prompted an overhaul of her astrological profile, with astrologers and Twitter users scrambling to redraw her chart.

One viral comment summed it up best: “Oh, the astrology girls are going to have a field day with this… they thought she was a Libra Rising this whole time.” Others chimed in with their interpretations, debating the implications of her actual rising sign and how it aligns with her public persona.

While Beyoncé herself hasn’t addressed the buzz, the reveal has added yet another layer of intrigue to her carefully curated Cowboy Carter era. Whether you’re deep into birth charts or just along for the ride, one thing’s clear: Queen Bey knows exactly how to keep fans looking deeper.

