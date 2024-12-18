Beyoncé Sets New Benchmark With Recent RIAA Certified Titles

Beyoncé has set the bar high again by adding another new milestone in her legendary singing career. The Single Ladies hitmaker now holds a record-shattering 103 certifications as per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

RIAA announced on December 17 that the Dangerously In Love singer has now achieved more certified titles than any other female musician. Michele Ballantyne, RIAA President and COO, stated, "We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work, and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres."

He praised Queen Bey, adding, "Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, and Columbia Records—and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!"

The latest recognition for the singer includes the Platinum status for the most recent album, as well as 2x-Platinum status for the track "Texas Hold 'Em. The other hit, 16 Carriages, is certified Gold. Besides, her 2022 album Renaissance was promoted to the status of 2x-Platinum.

Besides such achievements, the Halo singer has other earlier work adding to her credit. Her collaborations with husband Jay-Z, such as the duets Drunk in Love, released in 2013, and Crazy in Love, released in 2003, also hold the status of 8x-Platinum.

The Break My Soul hitmaker has also earned 11 Grammy nods this year, making her the most nominated artist in the Recording Academy’s history—with a whopping total of 99 nominations. Her Grammys nominations for this year cut across a range of genres from country to Americana and pop.

Advertisement

The If I Were A Boy songstress has won 32 Grammys so far, with her colleague and close competitor, Taylor Swift, tailing her as the first artist to win Grammys for Album of The Year consecutively.

Beyoncé will perform her Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show, which will exclusively stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé Links Up with Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Weeks After the Two Requested Queen B to Add Them to Her 'Close Friends'