Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Issues Cease-and-Desist Over Shyne’s New Documentary on 1999 Nightclub Shooting Incident Featuring Jennifer Lopez

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs has issued a cease-and-desist letter from jail demanding the discontinuation of his former mentee Shyne's recent Hulu documentary, which seeks to rehash memories from the infamous 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting incident. The Bad Boy Records founder, who was present at the scene with Jennifer Lopez, went to trial in 2001 along with Shyne. However, only Diddy's protégé was convicted of assault.

Born Jamal Barrow, Shyne is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party, having received a personal transformation following his release from prison and being deported in 2009. He had previously alleged that he took the fall for Diddy during the trial for their nightclub shooting case, where three people were injured after an altercation broke out and shots were fired.

Page Six's source explains that Diddy is not trying to stop the release of this documentary, but he wants to make sure that the facts are accurate. ESPN’s Andscape is behind the film, which chronicles Shyne’s transformation from a brief foray into rap music to now a full-time politician in Belize.

After finding his religious path and healing, he gave up music for politics and secured a prominent position on Belizean walls down the line, forming a substantial political base. The film brings his life as it were towards the later development while bringing back negative attention that came before his first dealings with Diddy.

In the documentary, he says, "Everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy while I was left to rot in prison." Shyne, in the documentary itself, explains that the case was fabricated against him and that he acted on the assurance of Diddy, who later turned on him. Diddy is said to have spun the tale around him that painted him as out of control.

The rapper-turned-politician told The Post, "[Combs] got witnesses to testify against me, to say that basically I was this uncontrollable person that was acting in a depraved manner, which was the furthest from the truth."

The world premiere of the documentary film on November 18 also comes at an interesting time for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has to contend with several legal issues and allegations. He has been arrested since September on the charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, among other related crimes.

