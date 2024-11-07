Billie Eilish Takes Aim at Trump Following His Win in US Presidential Elections; Calls Him ‘Someone Who Hates Women’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references abuse

Billie Eilish openly shared her thoughts about Donald Trump winning the presidential election during her concert in Nashville. In a video shared by a fan on their X account, the Oscar-winning singer was heard criticizing the Republican candidate and expressing her disappointment over Trump becoming the 47th President of the United States.

Addressing the crowd from the stage during her performance, Eilish claimed that it was difficult for her to perform on the results day, but she was glad that her fans gathered and they together were able to enjoy the show.

Billie went on to dedicate her 2022 track, TV, to the women in the crowd, while also sharing her own experiences with abuse.

The Birds of a Feather singer stated in the video that she was upset that "someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president."

The 22-year-old further reassured her audience, saying, "I want you to know that you're safe with me, that you're protected here, and that you are safe in this room."

Before performing her 2022 song, she added, "The song that we're about to do is about the abuse that exists in this world, especially against women, and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through, as well as people I know."

Eilish added that she has been abused and taken advantage of multiple times. She revealed that her boundaries were crossed, and she dedicated the song to the women of America who have gone through similar experiences.

She further stated, "Now, a person who is a... let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that—god, my heart is beating fast—someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President of the United States of America."

Billie was referring to Trump being accused of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll. However, the president-elect has denied all the allegations against him.

Donald Trump announced his victory on his X account, defeating Kamala Harris in the race by a narrow margin.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

