Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: It Ends With Us Actress Demands Proof of USD 400 Million Loss Claims

Blake Lively recently questioned Justin Baldoni and others over the USD 400 million loss claims. Read on to learn the latest development in the It Ends With Us co-stars' case.
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse
Recently, Blake Lively's lawyers asked a judge to compel Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and others to provide proof of financial records. This request follows a $400 million lawsuit filed against the actress.
According to a report by TMZ, Lively’s team sent a letter to the judge last Friday, requesting that those involved in the lawsuit produce the records. The legal team noted they had previously attempted to obtain these documents.
According to the legal team of the Green Lantern actress, they had met with Justin Baldoni’s counsel and requested the necessary documents. However, they were informed that Justin Baldoni’s team would only provide “non-privileged documents concerning their damages” and not the specific records Lively’s team had asked for.
In case you missed it, Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times, following Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment and smear campaigning against Baldoni.
Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s legal team argued that the USD 400 million damages claim was based on allegations that supposedly harmed the reputation and livelihoods of those involved in the lawsuit. As a result, Baldoni and Wayfarer are now being asked to provide proof supporting the figure they cited.
Lively’s attorneys also pointed out that It Ends With Us was a major success, despite the opposing side now claiming to have suffered losses—claims they argue remain vague and unspecified.
This marks the latest development in a legal case that has drawn significant attention from Hollywood circles.
Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
