Blake Lively vs Justine Baldoni: Brandon Sklenar Reacts to It Ends With Us Co-Stars Legal Battle; Says 'I just Hope...'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's tussel has reached the oscars after-party. While many fans and general audience have been aquainted to both the stars of It Ends With Us, there is one more co-star of the duo that many have forgetten in the situation, Brandon Sklenar.

Hollywood Reporter asked Sklenar on his opinion about the current drama ensuing between his co-stars. Acknowledging that it's a difficult conundrum to be in, he wanted the audience to focus on the big picture. He said, "It's a tough situation, and I just hope everyone remembers what the movie's about and why we made it in the first place."

Remembering the bigger message of the movies, the 34-year-old added, "It about love, and it's about supporting women in general and helping people in tough times." The 1923 star talked about the impact Collen Hoover's book's film adaptation has had on people. "That movie has helped so many people, and I want people to remember what's it's about, why we made it, and kinda keep it on that." Reiterating his point he said he wanted the audience to to focus on the "core ethos" of the story.

This is not the first time Brandon Sklenar has taken a neutral stance on the issue. A few days ago while on his press tour for 1923 at CBS Mornings, he was asked if he chooses team Blake Lively or team Justin Baldoni, to which he had replied, "I'm Team It Ends With Us." Talking about the unfortunate circumstances he had he said, "It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."