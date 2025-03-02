Taylor Swift’s Silence in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Sparks Debate; Insider Claims She Could Be ‘The Smoking Gun’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively has come under scrutiny amid the legal dispute between Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. An insider claims that Swift’s silence on the case could play a major role in Baldoni’s defense.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends for over a decade. Last year, they were seen together at the Super Bowl, cheering on Travis Kelce. Swift is also the godmother to Lively’s three children.

However, their bond seems to have weakened after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last December. Swift has not publicly supported Lively, leading to speculation about their friendship.

A source told Daily Mail that Swift felt used by Lively after Baldoni filed a countersuit in January. The countersuit included alleged text messages in which Lively referred to Swift as one of her dragons in a Game of Thrones reference. Swift reportedly decided to step back from their friendship.

Swift has previously been vocal about sexual assault cases. In 2017, she won a lawsuit against former DJ David Mueller, who she accused of groping her at an event in 2013. She was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages and later donated to organizations supporting sexual assault survivors.

In 2016, Taylor Swift also gave $250,000 to pop singer Kesha to help cover legal fees in her lawsuit against producer Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald. Kesha had accused him of sexual assault and psychological abuse, though their legal battle ended in a resolution in 2023.

Given her history, some observers expected Swift to support Lively publicly. “Taylor is a sexual assault victim and has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds,” the insider said. “If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?”

Baldoni’s countersuit suggests that Swift played a role in an alleged attempt to intimidate him. According to Baldoni, a meeting took place to discuss script changes to a rooftop scene in It Ends with Us, with Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also present. Baldoni claims that Swift’s presence created a subtext that he needed to comply with Lively’s demands.

Legal experts believe Swift’s silence may weaken Lively’s case. “If Taylor does not believe Blake,” the insider claimed, “She will be the smoking gun in this case.” Since Swift has a strong public voice, her lack of support for Lively could influence how the lawsuit unfolds.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.