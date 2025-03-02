Blake Lively Agrees to NY Times’ Request to Exit ‘One-Sided’ Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni; ‘A Shameless PR…’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

In December 2024, the New York Times released an exposé article against Justin Baldoni over Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims. The article headlined “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine” dragged the It Ends With Us director and his PR team.

In retaliation, he filed a $250 million lawsuit against the media company. Later, the suit was dropped, and Times was added to the Jane the Virgin alum’s larger $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her Vision PR.

On Friday, February 28, Times made new claims against Baldoni and his production company, the Wayfarer Studios, in a filing. The media company declared that “The Wayfarer Parties’ FAC tells a one-sided tale that has garnered plenty of headlines,” adding that the NY Times does not belong in that dispute.

According to Deadline, Lively is in tune with the media conglomerate’s request to back out from the legal battle between her and her IEWU costar. A spokesperson for the Simple Favor actress praised Times for correctly calling out Baldoni’s lawsuit for what it is: “a shameless PR document that has no business in a court of law.”

Advertisement

The rep claimed that the Five Feet Apart director urged men to listen and believe in women, but whenever they spoke up, he and his billionaire backer Steve Sorowitz made every effort to bury their voices. They allegedly used a social media combat plan to destroy her and the media houses that supported her.

He added that such bullying tactics would not survive in court, and everyone will get to see how “meritless” Baldoni’s claims against Lively and Reynolds are. The Times’ attorneys alleged that the Wayferer’s First Amended Complaint served its purpose — to get attention and be reported by countless news outlets.

The Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni trial will commence on March 29, 2025.