Ben Affleck Spends Thanksgiving with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Kids Amid Divorce from Jennifer Lopez: See PICS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 together. The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—were spotted serving meals at a charity event in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 28.

The amicable exes, both 52, were photographed teaming up with The Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people in LA. Their children were also spotted at the event, helping their parents give back to the community.

Embracing the festive spirit, Affleck and Garner were seen wearing matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” as they served meals to the needy. According to Page Six, Affleck was photographed whispering something closely into Garner's ear at one point. He also appeared to flash a smile in one of the pictures obtained by the outlet.

The pair were married from 2005 to 2018.

The family kept it casual for Thursday's outing in downtown Los Angeles. While Garner traded her fancy outfits for a simpler blue sweater and jeans, securing her brunette locks in a dark hair clip, the Argo actor wore a dark-colored button-up shirt underneath his apron.

Their Thanksgiving comes three months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

The 55-year-old Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021. Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, four months before she officially filed the paperwork.

While Affleck reunited with his ex-wife and his kids for Thanksgiving, Lopez was seen grabbing lunch with her friends in Los Angeles a day before the holiday. During her outing, the Atlas actress rocked a chic long-sleeved white shirt with high-waisted jeans, accessorized with nude heels, a brown crocodile Hermès bag, and a gray blazer.

Before their split, Lopez and Affleck seamlessly blended their families together, as the singer shares 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The children, reportedly close to each other, have continued to spend time together despite their parents’ ongoing divorce.

