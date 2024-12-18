Brian Baumgartner and Jenna Fischer Spill on The Office Christmas Scene That Had Everyone Crying With Laughter

The Office is one of the most talked-about sitcoms of all time. While the audience enjoyed watching the show, the cast members also frequently cracked up on set while filming scenes. Recalling one of the Christmas episodes of the series, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela on the show, revealed that Michael Scott as Santa made for a hilariously difficult episode to get through.

On their The Office Ladies podcast , the actresses reflected on the 2009 Secret Santa episode and shared that, if you look carefully, the cast members can be seen laughing in the background.

To join the discussion about the episode, Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed Kevin on the show, shared that it was a particularly memorable episode to shoot.

Fischer stated, "If you watch that episode, people are breaking in the background. Mindy just walks out. She just turns and leaves." Kinsey immediately added, "Ed dives behind the hall." Baumgartner agreed with their observations.

The Hall Pass actress further recalled, "Brian, I remember when you sat on Steve's lap as Santa. And I know everyone always brings it up to you, but it was like no one could get through it."

The Mean Girls star revealed that the final take that aired on screen was the best that the cast and crew could manage. She explained, "I think [the crew] just gave up." The actress further added, "They were like, forget it. This is what it is."

For the episode discussed on the podcast, it is shown that the boss of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Michael Scott, transforms into a wish-fulfilling Santa. Each of the office employees sits on his lap and shares their wishes.

As for the other cast members, Fischer, Kinsey, and Baumgartner were joined by Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, and many others.

The Office ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013.

