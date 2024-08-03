Bryan Adams Launches Independent Record Label; Releases 2 KISS Original Tracks

Bryan Adams has confirmed the launch of his own record label, Bad Records, and is celebrating the announcement by releasing a new double A-side single vinyl containing the tracks War Machine and Rock and Roll Hell. Adams wrote these two songs alongside Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for the 1982 KISS album Creatures of the Night. Now it has become the first official release on Bad Records.

Bryan Adams has always found a way to put his stamp on rock music, as he has once again with the digital release of Rock and Roll Hell. Equipped with a beautiful music video to fit, it places the incomparable Adams performing the song at the top of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall—something that cements the legendary tag attached to his name even more.

Adams looked back at the early days of his songwriting when he "co-wrote" two huge songs at the tender age of 22, when it seemed the world of music was fighting back at him. He got his break, surprisingly, from producer Michael James Jackson, who called him up to invite him to write some material for KISS. Elated, Adams went off to work with Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance, a gestation that was to produce two hit songs beaming with a forever-enduring signature.

In describing how War Machine came about, Adams spoke about one of the defining moments with the band. Gene Simmons introduced him to a really cool bass riff, which would eventually serve as the song's core. Working through the process of finding the correct theme to go along with the power riff, Adams came up with War Machine. He explained that because the other song they were working on was based around hell, war seemed fitting to work as a complement.

Advertisement

The story behind Rock and Roll Hell is equally interesting. The song was originally Jim Vallance's, having been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive. Adams suggested that KISS take a new version, more fitting to their style. This wasn't only a testament to Adams' ability as a songwriter to ply his trade with any band he chose; it was also proof he could take any song and make it better for a new set of listeners.

Adams brought up a reflective thought on how pertinent these themes are still today. "It's incredible to think these themes are unfortunately still playing out for real in the world today, but I'm very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then," he reiterated. This statement brings forth just how timeless music is and how able it is to relate to different eras and social perspectives.

Copies of the double A-side single vinyl, for fans looking to get their hands on a bit of this musical history, are now available to preorder on Adams' official online shop. This release celebrates past contributions from Adams but also opens the door for a whole new generation to enter into the magic of his songwriting.

Advertisement

The fact that Rock and Roll Hell has been reborn into the digital sphere, with the accompaniment of a very catchy video, speaks much to Adams' dedication. To bottle that lightning and turn it into timeless music with some sort of power is a talent that continues to inspire.

ALSO READ: Will Characters From Original Suits Show Appear On Suits: LA Spinoff? Patrick J Adams And Gabriel Macht Weigh In