Bryan Cranston Reveals Why Returning as Hal for Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Was ‘So Rewarding’

Bryan Cranston is once again embracing the chaos of the Wilkerson household — and he couldn’t be happier. The beloved actor has officially returned to his iconic role of Hal in the reboot of Malcolm in the Middle, and according to Cranston, the experience has been nothing short of emotional.

In a recent interview with People, Cranston opened up about what it felt like to step back into the shoes of the eccentric, big-hearted father figure audiences fell in love with. “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding — I missed him,” he said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s a lovable guy, and it was fun to see my whole family back together. It was great.”

The reboot has generated widespread buzz, bringing back much of the original cast, including Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and Justin Berfield (Reese). Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewy, has not returned; instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark steps into the role as the youngest Wilkerson child. The reboot also introduces several new characters: Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend Tristan, Anthony Timpano and Vaughan Murrae as his younger siblings Jamie and Kelly, and Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

Set as a four-part special, the reboot centers on Malcolm and his daughter getting reluctantly pulled back into their family’s never-ending antics when Hal and Lois gather everyone for their 40th wedding anniversary party. It’s a premise that promises the same unpredictable blend of heart and hilarity that made the original show a cult favorite.

Malcolm in the Middle originally premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons, spanning 151 episodes. It broke sitcom conventions with its single-camera setup, lack of a laugh track, and fourth-wall-breaking narration from Malcolm. Cranston, who was best known at the time for his guest appearances on shows like Seinfeld and The X-Files, quickly became a standout as the bumbling but endearing Hal — a performance that earned him three Emmy nominations and cemented his place in pop culture.

Before transforming into the infamous Walter White on Breaking Bad, Cranston’s portrayal of Hal showcased his remarkable comedic range and depth. His physical comedy, warmth, and vulnerability helped define the tone of the show and endeared him to millions of viewers worldwide.

