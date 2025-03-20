Aaron Paul Reveals Breaking Bad Fans Still Call Him ‘B*tch’ Even 12 Years After Show Ended: ‘It's So Wild Because…’

Aaron Paul surely kept us entertained throughout the highly acclaimed run of Breaking Bad. However, the actor still faces some consequences for playing Jesse Pinkman in the crime drama.

Recently, while appearing on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Need for Speed actor stated that fans of the series randomly calling him “b*tch” on the street is "still very much a problem."

Aaron Paul went on to add, "It's so wild because the show's been done for so long," yet many people are still being introduced to it every day.

“I can confidently say I've been called 'bitch' more than anyone else in the world. It's true," Aaron Paul added while speaking with host Jimmy Kimmel.

For those who may not know, the Better Call Saul actor played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad , a former student of the series' lead character, Walter White. The latter role was portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who played a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The two characters partner up to manufacture methamphetamine and embark on an adventure to distribute it. Interestingly, Aaron Paul won three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman.

Talking about Jesse Pinkman, he was known for his strong vocabulary and frequent use of the word “b*tch” in almost every sentence. Recalling his favorite “b*tch” moment from the series, Aaron Paul spoke to Conan O'Brien, noting that the show had too many “b*tches.” However, he mentioned, “Yeah, b*tch! Magnets!” as a standout.

A few other slang phrases Paul enjoyed were “Gatorade me, b*tch!”* and “This is my own private domicile, b*tch.”*

Breaking Bad ran for five solid seasons, starting in 2008. Alongside Paul and Cranston, the series also starred Anna Gunn as Skyler White, Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, RJ Mitte as Walter White Jr., and Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman.