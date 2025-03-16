Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares An Exciting Update; ‘Faster Than I'd Anticipated…’

In the latest update regarding Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s reboot, it seems that fans may not have to wait so long for the venture to hit screens as Sarah Michelle Gellar gave a thrilling update on its progress.

While having a conversation with People magazine, the actress revealed that they have set up their offices, which meant, “things are progressing probably faster than I'd anticipated," adding that she thinks it would be a “process.”

Gellar also said that for this project to be done the way it needs to be executed, every individual should be “patient with all of us," because that is not something that would just happen.

The Cruel Intentions star also expressed her excitement about the concept and the “group” behind the reboot venture. She told the outlet about pinching herself each day when she goes into those rooms and looks at Gail Berman, Nora and Lila Zukerman, and Chloe Zhao.

For the unversed, Berman wears the cap of executive producer alongside Fran and Kaz Kuzui. Zao will be directing and also be the executive producer of the pilot and the Zukerman sisters will write, showrun and executive produce the venture, per People magazine.

During her chat with the outlet, Gellar called them a wonderful crew. The performer continued that there wasn't any “world” where she thought that Zhao would call her and team up with her and ask for her advice and opinion, especially because she has never done a television project.

The actress added. “She'll call me, and she'll say, 'Well, I have to defer to you,' and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Those aren't words I ever thought I would hear.”

At this point, fans will only have to wait until the project is finished and it gets a release date. Until then, they can catch the original show: Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.