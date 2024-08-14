Katy Perry's Lifetimes MV Under Investigation for Alleged Environmental Damage? Exploring Balearic Islands Controversy

Katy Perry’s new song, Lifetimes, has sparked controversy in Spain after it was discovered that the production company responsible for the video did not obtain proper permission to shoot in Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area in the Balearic Islands.

Six days following the release of the song, the Environmental Department of Balearic Island declared on August 14 that they would be looking into probable environmental damages resulting from the shooting. The official press release, which is in Spanish, stated that Perry and her team caused damage to the beach while filming the music video. The visuals feature Perry gallivanting in the S'Espalmador island dunes, which are marked with cordoning ropes.

The Department for Environment clarified that this filming does not amount to a “crime against the environment” but rather an infringement and could have been avoided through proper licensing. They stressed that if filmmakers adhere to the requisite procedures, such projects can be approved.

Lifetimes, which premiered on August 8, depicts Perry having a wild trip to Ibiza, where she is shown dancing at various bars, tossing pizza into a crowd during the DJ set, and riding a motorcycle at its back.

It serves as a second single following Woman’s World from her forthcoming sixth studio album, 143, which translates to I Love You. It will be available on September 20 via Capitol Records. The Lifetimes music video is helmed by Stillz, while the track is produced by Dr. Luke.

As per People, the Dark Horse hitmaker has previously stated that the single is "about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life. A soulmate doesn’t always have to come in the form of a partner; it can come in all different ways: a child, a best friend, a pet."

Perry sings in Lifetimes about soulmates: "Like the sun is always rising / Like the stars are in the sky / You and I will find each other / In every single life."

Perry told the outlet that her soulmate is indeed her and Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she asks every night whether she'll find her in every lifetime, and she promptly gifts Perry with a yes.

143 will be Katy Perry’s first studio album release since 2020’s Smile, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

