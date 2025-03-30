Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Everything to Know About the Extravagant Ceremony in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez are getting married in Venice. While previously the reports claimed that the duo might cause havoc in the city with the extravagant ceremony, the mayor has now clarified that the officials are constantly in contact with the billionaire and his team, who have assured them of not causing any kind of disruptions for the localities.

Further details about the wedding have also been rolled out, where the duo will recite the vows in front of 200 guests. The celebrities expected to attend the events include Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, and many others.

In the statement released by the mayor of Venice, he went on to mention that the city holds various events every week and yet the beauty remains intact. It further reads, “We are mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

The document further stated, “The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” and it is the topmost priority for the city to function normally through the days of Bezos’ wedding events.

Meanwhile, the exact date of the couple tying the knot has not been revealed yet, but it is speculated that the wedding will be held sometime in summer.

According to the reports by Daily Mail, Bezos and Sanchez were to get married on a $500 million megayacht. However, a source clarified, “I promise you the wedding is not on the boat.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been dating for five years and got engaged in May 2023.