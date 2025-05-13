Kim Kardashian is 'Nervous' Ahead of Testifying in Shocking 10 Million USD Paris Robbery Case; Know Her Goal

Kim Kardashian will be testifying in person at the Paris robbery trial. In 2016, Kardashian was bound, held at gunpoint, and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

The Skims mogul is en route to Paris to give testimony in person during the trial of 10 suspects who allegedly planned the 2016 robbery that traumatised her, per People. The case, which reopened in court on April 28, represents a turning point in Kardashian's pursuit of justice, 9 years after the traumatic experience.

Sources of the outlet, familiar with Kardashian, indicate that even though she understandably has jitters, she is firm on giving her testimony. The businesswoman and reality TV personality has long believed that appearing in court herself is the right thing to do. She feels it is important to make sure they are held accountable for the harrowing experience she went through.

"Kim’s a bit nervous, but she always said that she wanted to testify in person," People's source said, adding, "This is her choice. She was terrified for her life during the robbery. She wants the people involved convicted."

On May 12, Kardashian prefaced her foreign journey by posting pictures of herself on board her private jet on Instagram Stories. The photo, featuring a window shot from her seat, was captioned with a plain French flag emoji, discreetly announcing she had arrived in Paris.

The robbery took place in October 2016, when five armed and masked people invaded Kardashian's private residence at a Paris hotel. The robbers bound her with plastic zip ties and held her hostage, per the outlet. They then ransacked the room for valuable items.

Among the stolen objects were two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, a gold Rolex watch, and other luxury items. One of the most valuable losses was a 4 million USD diamond engagement ring, which her then-husband, Kanye West, had given her. The total value of the stolen items was estimated to be close to 9 million USD. Even with ongoing investigations, a majority of the jewelry was never retrieved.

Kim, in the past, narrated the terrifying ordeal, describing the fear she had for her life in her show. She remembered moments of panic, recounting how she thought about possible escape routes but was afraid of being shot. The experience made her realize the real threats that accompany public exposure, especially via social media.

She referred to her own social media use at that time, which might have aided the robbery, indicating that the robbers could have been monitoring her movements using her Snapchat. The texts disclosing her location and the lack of her security team most likely rendered her an easy target.

The trial, which began on Monday, April 28, captured media interest, not because of the celebrity status of Kim but also because of the audacity of the crime. 10 people now face charges, with lawsuits centered on their suspected involvement in the robbery.

