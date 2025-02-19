Cassie Ventura Announces 3rd Pregnancy With Husband Alex Fine; Find Out the Gender of the Baby

Cassie Ventura is going to be a mother for the third time. The highly acclaimed celebrity recently took to social media to announce the big news about her expanding family.

The singer, known for brilliant tracks such as Long Way 2 Go, Me & U, and more, uploaded a sweet picture on Instagram. In the post, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura can be seen with her two daughters in a black-and-white photo.

The artist is seen wearing unbuttoned jeans and an open button-down shirt over a bra top. She kept her hair down in loose curls while enjoying the moment with her two daughters.

For those intrigued, Cassie Ventura was accompanied by her daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3, in this social media upload.

Another picture in the carousel shows Cassie Ventura’s baby bump as her husband, Alex Fine, lovingly places his hands on it. In the third picture, viewers might have gotten emotional as both Frankie and Sunny are seen kissing their mother’s baby bump. In this heartwarming moment, the King of Hearts singer looks down at them while gently holding her hair.

Moving ahead in the slide, the whole family can be seen together in one frame. With Cassie donning a bright smile and looking at one of her daughters, her husband, Alex Fine, also enjoys the moment, holding their other daughter.

The artist captioned the post with a simple blue heart emoji, suggesting that she is expecting a boy.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the same post, Cassie’s followers showered her with warm wishes. Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell enthusiastically commented, “OMGGGGGGGG!!!!! CONGRATS!!!!”, followed by three red heart emojis.

For those who may not know, Cassie and Alex Fine first sparked romance rumors back in 2018.