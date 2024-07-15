Mandy Moore Bids Goodbye To Her L.A. Home; Pens A Sweet Note Online

Friday, July 12, former cast member of This Is Us, Mandy Moore, posted on Instagram, saying, "It's the end of an era." She has decided to move out of her Los Angeles home, where she accomplished several noteworthy firsts.

The forty-year-old This Is Us actress announced on Friday, July 12, via an Instagram post, that she is selling the Pasadena, California house she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith restored.

The couple, who had been married for almost six years, got married in 2018 in a small backyard ceremony and welcomed their two kids, Augustus "Gus," three, and Oscar "Ozzie," 19 months, into their family at this very residence. The third child, a girl, is now expected by the couple.

Mandy Moore stated in her declaration that "it's the end of an era." She said that their home, which had been meticulously restored from the ground up, was now ready for a new owner and chapter.

Moore expressed enthusiasm about the future owners of @taylordawesgoldsmith, but it's bittersweet because it's where they got engaged, married, and had their two children. She described it as a "special space," and thanked the builders, landscapers, designers, and those who contributed to "making our dream home a reality."

Moore also yelled at her agent, saying, "We're listing it with the help of our good buddy @nonajames and @teresafullerrealestate. Let's get started!”

Moore's journey with home design

In June 2018, Moore's 1950s modernist house was featured in Architectural Digest following a lengthy period of meticulous restoration. The actress bought the property for an alleged $2.56 million, according to the LA Times, and moved in with her then-fiance in January 2017. The next phase of my life as an adult, a woman, and a performer is symbolized by this residence. At that moment, she told AD, "I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place."

Mandy Moore developed her idea of modern eclecticism in partnership with architect Emily Farnham and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel. The A Walk to Remember actress revealed in an interview that when she first saw the estate, "the views, the pool, the yard—basically the entire energy of the place" enthralled her. It has a midcentury modern style, glass walls, blond brick surfaces, an outdoor kitchen, and breathtaking views of the mountains.

Although Moore is prepared to leave her Pasadena residence, she has been working hard with Farnham and Samuel to develop and design her new home. The singer Candy, who has been working on the house project for more than six years, visited the construction site in February 2023 and shared some of the architectural concepts she has been adopting. She said, "When people ask how the new house is going, it's going!" on her Instagram Stories.

