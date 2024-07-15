Charlize Theron Reveals She Has Watched Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; 'It’s A Beautiful Film'

Charlize Theron recently revealed that she had watched George Miller's latest post-apocalyptic action film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Theron, who has played a crucial role in the Mad Max franchise film Fury Road, shared that she loved the movie. The actress also shared her views on whether she had talked with Anya Taylor-Joy after the film's release. Read on further to know more details.



Charlize Theron reveals she has watched Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa

Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road alongside her co-star Tom Hardy. In the film, his character, Max Rockatansky, is involved in an intense road battle with Furiosa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has recently hosted the fourth annual block party for her Africa Outreach Project, where she spoke with the outlet and revealed her thoughts on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise.

The film takes place before Fury Road, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Theron's character. The Bombshell movie actress confirmed the outlet and said she had seen Miller's latest project, saying, "It’s amazing, it’s a beautiful film."

Charlize Theron also revealed that she hasn't had a chance to talk much with Anya Taylor-Joy since the movie's release. She said they often bump into each other unexpectedly, but they haven't found time to sit down and talk, noting, "We’re constantly like, 'Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!' And then life takes over. But it will happen when it’s right."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Charlize Theron Isn't In Furiosa? Here's What George Miller Explains

Anya Taylor-Joy praises Charlize Theron's performance in Mad Max: Fury Road

In a previous interview with CNN, Anya Taylor-Joy gushed about legendary actress Charlize Theron's performance in Fury Road (2015). The actress mentioned that she has been in contact with Theron now that they both have roles in the franchise.

She said, "We have emailed a bunch. We met at the Oscars, and she’s just as lovely and gracious and cool as you could imagine."

Anya further mentioned that she feels fortunate to share a character with the actress, noting that Theron's performance in Fury Road made her fall in love with the character of Furiosa.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Stunt Training For Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Says She Was ‘Really Excited’

Meanwhile, George Miller's Furiosa is now available to rent online on Prime Video. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, John Howard, Angus Sampson, and Josh Helman, among many talented actors.

