Chicago Med Season 10: Showrunner Teases Major Comebacks And Fresh Faces

Season 10 of Chicago Med promises big changes as the show begins its next chapter under new leadership. Allen MacDonald, who succeeded longstanding showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider, is teasing exciting developments such as fan-favorite returns and the introduction of new characters. In an interview with Variety, MacDonald explained his concept for the upcoming season.

Allen MacDonald takes over as the showrunner for Chicago Med's 10th season, following Frolov and Schneider, who had helmed the show for years. MacDonald is no stranger to the One Chicago universe, and he expressed his excitement about taking on this role.

"I fell in love with the world and the characters that had been created," MacDonald said. "It was generally a sandbox that I was very excited to play in." He acknowledged the challenges that come with taking over a well-established series but is confident about the show's direction in its milestone season.

One of the most significant changes in Season 10 will be the introduction of two new characters: Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. John Frost. These new faces are expected to add fresh energy to the hospital.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox, played by Sarah Ramos, is described as a straightforward character. “Lenox is not a warm, cuddly person. She is very efficient, she wants to get things done on a budget,” MacDonald said. He also said that many people misinterpret her as being heartless, yet she is not cold-hearted. It's just that she sees things from a broad perspective.

Advertisement

Dr. John Frost, played by Darren Barnet, is a delightful new doctor who connects with people through his attractive appearance and personality. MacDonald added that Frost is really lovely and attractive. He knows both of those things, and he applies them to help his patients.

However, as MacDonald mentioned, his charisma does not appeal to everyone. He added that the first person he met is Maggie Lockwood played by Marlyne Barrett, and she sees right through all that and brings him down to size very quickly.

In addition to the new characters, MacDonald teased the return of several familiar faces in Season 10. While he did not give specific names, he did say that former show stars may come as guests during the season.

“One thing I love about the One Chicago world is just because someone has exited the show, they're still a part of the world. And I like checking in with people,” MacDonald said. This comment has spurred fan theories about which actors may be returning to reprise their roles, and it has increased excitement for the next episodes.

Advertisement

Several main cast members have left Chicago Med in recent years, including Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, and Brian Tee, all of whom have been with the show since the beginning.

Tee, for example, has gone on to voice the lead in Get Jiro!, an animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel series, and will also appear in Reacher's third season.

Chicago Med premiered in 2015 as part of Dick Wolf's One Chicago series. It became the franchise's third entry, following Chicago Fire (which premiered in 2012) and Chicago P.D. (which premiered in 2014). Chicago Justice was briefly on the lineup in 2017, but it was canceled after one season.

ALSO READ: 'It Could Potentially Happen’: Halle Berry Hopes To Reprise Her Role In Next John Wick Spinoff