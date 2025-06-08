Chris Evans Reveals How He Almost Spilled Proposal Details to Alba Baptista Before Big Day: ‘Let The Cat Out of…’

Chris Evan is revealing details of how he probably 'screwed up' his proposal to Alba Baptista, and it's all things adorable! During the red carpet of the NYC premiere of his upcoming movie Materialists on June 7, the actor spoke to The Knot about his very private and romantic proposal to his girlfriend.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old revealed that he learned to speak Portuguese to propose to his lady love, and how he had to practice for a long time to try to get it right, but couldn't.

Chris Evans's proposal to Alba Baptista was not an easy job

Sharing about his big moment, the actor said, "I learned how to say 'Will you marry me?' in Portuguese." However, leading up to the moment, by practising all week, the Captain America star almost let it spill out of his mouth, "I'd be making breakfast, and you almost just start saying it out loud." He got very worried about 'letting the cat out of the bag'.

Going further into the details, the actor spoke about his emotions and how he may not have said the right thing. "I got really nervous when it came time to do it and I actually think I screwed it up, but I still know it!" That's all that matters, if we're being honest, as the couple looks madly in love whenever they're spotted together.

Advertisement

After beginning to date in secret, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's engagement was an even more private affair. It wasn't until their marriage in 2023 that the world learned of how serious they were about the relationship. It is known that the two got married at home in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, which is seemingly where they continue to live.

Further, their celebrations are also said to have proceeded to a second wedding ceremony in the Portuguese actress's homeland. The groom described the events as 'wonderful and beautiful', continuing to keep the relationship as private as possible.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans' Tattoo Artist Reveals 'One Thing That Surprises' Him About the Avengers Star: 'He’s Got those Hidden Depths'