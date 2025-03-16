Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Are ‘Exactly Right for Each Other'; Says Borderline Director After Working With Her

According to director Jimmy Warden, Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, are a perfect match. Warden worked with Baptista on her upcoming movie Borderline and saw her relationship with Evans firsthand.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Warden and his wife, actress Samara Weaving, shared that they enjoyed a double date with the couple and saw their strong bond up close.

"Sometimes you run into people, and you're like, 'Oh, this wasn't matchmaking,'" Warden said. "No one was pulling the string. It was just like, 'Oh, these people are exactly right for each other.'" He described Chris Evans and Alba Baptista as "such a sweet couple" and added that they seemed like a natural fit.

Evans and Baptista first made headlines as a couple in November 2022. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was serious and that they had already been together for a year. The couple tied the knot in 2023 but has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

They made their official red carpet debut as a married couple in 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Evans, known for his role as Captain America, has spoken fondly about his relationship and future family plans. In a November 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, he mentioned that the idea of becoming a father ‘was exciting’.

Warden also had high praise for both Evans and Baptista. He described Evans as the nicest person and added that he was also the coolest, referring to his iconic role as Captain America.

Speaking about Baptista, Warden called her the sweetest person and shared that she was cast in Borderline because of her impressive audition. He added that she continued to amaze the team throughout filming.

In Borderline, Baptista takes on a dark and intense role. The film follows a kidnapped pop star, played by Samara Weaving, and a dangerous sociopath, played by Ray Nicholson. Baptista portrays Penny, an asylum escapee who joins in on the chaos.