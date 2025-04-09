Christina Haack Admits She's 'Guilty' of Having Anxious Attachment With New Boyfriend; Says THIS

Christina Haack took to social media this week to share some personal thoughts. In a new Instagram post this week, the HGTV star shared that she recently discovered she has an anxious attachment style and has dealt with co-dependency issues in the past.

The star went on to write that learning this about herself made her realize how much of a challenge she can be in relationships. She also mentioned how unusual it feels to be with someone who does not carry the traits she had grown used to. Her current boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, has a career of his own, his own hobbies, and no jealousy, which she said can sometimes feel unfamiliar for someone like her.

"As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by 'things' I mean 'me,'" she wrote.

"At 41, I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment, and a relationship that is NOT 0-100. I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding.. it’s time to break the cycle"

Haack acknowledged that she has often put pressure on others in the past and is now focusing on doing the personal work needed to grow.

She stated that she is finally learning not to fall into fast and intense dynamics, instead aiming for a healthier balance. According to her, facing her insecurities is pushing her to do what she called shadow work. She ended her post by saying it is time to break the cycle.

Haack has been married three times in the past. She shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one child with her second husband, Ant Anstead. Her most recent marriage to Josh Hall ended in 2024.

