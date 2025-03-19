Why Is Kanye West Firing Shots at Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future on X? Here's What The Controversy is About

Kanye West stirred controversy again this week after posting a series of harsh messages on X, formerly Twitter. This time, he directed his frustration toward fellow rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future.

One of his first remarks took aim at Future, calling the rapper "washed" after listening to Playboi Carti's latest album. West also turned his attention to Kendrick Lamar, claiming that nobody listens to his music. He further criticized Lamar's track Not Like Us, which recently won big at the Oscars.

West continued his online tirade by taking shots at Drake, focusing on the rapper’s fashion choices. He posted an image of Drake wearing a bright yellow and blue outfit and mocked his style, sarcastically suggesting he was part of a Barbie sequel.

The Donda artist also reignited the longstanding tension between Kendrick and Drake, accusing record labels of using Lamar as a "pawn" to undermine Drake’s success. He suggested that Drake deserved a Super Bowl halftime show before Lamar and took the opportunity to throw further insults at him.

Aside from these jabs, West also criticized female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Doechii. However, he had positive words for Lizzo, calling her an "amazing talent" and expressing his admiration for her career choices. He also praised 50 Cent by posting a goat emoji next to his name.

West’s latest posts follow a history of controversial online statements. He previously deleted his X account in February after making inflammatory remarks. Now, with these fresh attacks, he has once again positioned himself at the center of hip-hop drama.

