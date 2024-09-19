Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Stefan Push Ava Too Far and Spark a Dangerous Feud?

On Days of Our Lives this Thursday, September 19, Stefan DiMera's heated exchange with Ava Vitali takes a sharp turn, potentially setting the stage for a new rivalry. Meanwhile, Clyde's sinister plans intensify, and Steve delves into a tense prison interrogation.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) finds himself in a verbal sparring match with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). After a conversation with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Ava suspects Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) lied about her morning with EJ to provoke Stefan. Ava's insinuations hit a nerve, leading Stefan to lash out with an insult. Alternatively, Stefan might make an inappropriate advance toward Ava, prompting her to demand that he exclude her from his revenge schemes.

Elsewhere in Salem, danger looms in the DiMera secret room. Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) sets a bomb timer, leaving Gabi and Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) scrambling for a way to escape the impending explosion. Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) issues another stern warning to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) about Abigail DiMera (AnnaLynne McCord), suggesting that this woman isn't his late wife despite the DNA test results. Chad remains defensive, but Kristen is convinced that Abigail is deceiving him.

In prison, Clyde Weston (James Read) receives a visit from Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), who interrogates him about the mysterious Abigail. However, Clyde remains tight-lipped, offering no real answers. Later, Dr. Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson) visits Clyde, who reminds him of the plan to ensure Abigail marries Chad. It appears Clyde may be controlling Abigail and Mark by holding their parents hostage, leveraging their lives to manipulate them.

Amid these tense confrontations, Abigail faces increasing pressure to marry Chad. However, her genuine feelings for him complicate the situation, leading to a grilling session from Mark. He urges Abigail to focus on getting Chad to the altar, even as Steve's relentless probing continues to pose a threat to their scheme.

Advertisement

As Stefan's clash with Ava heats up and Clyde's threats escalate, Days of Our Lives promises more twists and confrontations. Will Stefan's antagonism push Ava too far, and can Abigail and Mark manage to stay ahead of Steve's investigation? Tune in to see how these tangled storylines unfold.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists