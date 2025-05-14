Days of Our Lives May 13 Episode Recap: Paulina Warns Johnny Against Breaking Her Daughter’s Heart Once Again

On May 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Roman explains to Kate that the night of EJ’s shooting, he had told Johnny about the gun. Soon after that, it went missing. Roman did go to the DiMera mansion at that time, only to find his gun badly hidden in a flower pot outside the front door.

Kate also confesses one more truth. She reveals that Vivian forged the letter that Philip presented as authentic.

Meanwhile, Johnny, who is excited to move back with Chanel, is seen packing his things when Paulina shows up and warns him, saying that if he broke Chanel’s heart one more time, “that’s it,” adding, “You will have burnt your very last bridge with me!” Johnny explains that he had started therapy and that he doesn't want to be like EJ.

Later, Philip learns the actual reason why everyone is trying to buy the hospital. A doctor, who is under contract to University Hospital, has developed a cure for Sepsis, and if it is approved by the FDA, everyone involved would make a lot of money.

When Kayla learns that Xander was also trying to buy the hospital, she swears that she will do everything to make sure he wins this, especially because his competition is none other than EJ.

The episode also showed Cat getting a mysterious call, where she tells the person on the other side that she is not interested and they need to stop calling her. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah talk about trying for another baby.

EJ was also seen thinking that even if he turned into the “old” version of himself, it would not alter how he feels about Belle. On the other hand, Philips calls Kevin Lamberd, suggesting that they should get together.

