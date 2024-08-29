Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Travis Kelce Is In Awe As He Calls Her The 'Best Performer' Out There

Travis Kelce is full of enthusiasm when he speaks about his girlfriend Taylor Swift. During Season 3 of New Heights, hosted by NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, he could not stop gushing about the Grammy-winning singer, calling her the 'best performer out here.'

In the episode, Adam Sandler, Kelce's guest was welcomed to Club 92. It wasn’t long before the conversation shifted to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's symbiotic romance.

Sandler, in this episode, praised Swift and how she means so much to his family. Travis was rapid to applaud, stating, "You know it. You know it. Best performer out here."

Sandler revealed how much Swift meant to his family and his world. He mentioned taking his daughters Sadie and Sunny to the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s documentary film about the Eras Tour of the concert last October. As per Sandler, Swift waited for his daughters who co-starred with him in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and made efforts to greet them.

He mentioned how effective Swift’s engagement was with his family because it left a mark. "She talked to the kids and talked to them about their movie," Sandler revealed. Speaking about their family movie, he said, "[Taylor Swift] talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family."

There were even clips from the premiere where Swift was seen hugging Sandler and his daughters post the screening, cementing her bond with the family.

The Happy Gilmore star would also go on to say that he approves of the relationship between Swift and Kelce as he recalls how enthusiastic his family was upon learning of their dating.

Sander’s family has been happy seeing Swift having fun with Kelce and believes that the two make a perfect couple.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, who had obviously been flattered by such comments, and Sandler's admiration towards his girlfriend Taylor Swift, responded very positively while laughing.

