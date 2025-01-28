Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Arnold’s Rafe Deception Be Exposed at the Bachelor Party?

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives promises explosive moments as Arnold Feniger’s deception as “Rafe Hernandez” spirals out of control. Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera’s struggles lead to surprising choices at Jada Hunter’s bachelorette party.

Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) tries to motivate Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) to move forward, even hinting at a potential reunion with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). Although Chanel isn’t ready to forgive and forget, Paulina encourages her to leave the apartment and join the fun at Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) bachelorette party, hosted by maid of honor Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein).

While the women enjoy drinks and games at Stephanie’s, Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), posing as Rafe Hernandez, indulges in his bachelor bash at the pub. Thanks to Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) insistence, a stripper named Savannah (Selena Moreno) spices things up. Arnold is captivated by Savannah’s moves, but things take a turn when Jada and her crew crash the party. Arnold assures Jada of his loyalty, though he secretly imagines being with her during a private moment with Savannah later.

Meanwhile, tension brews between “Rafe” and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) during the festivities, leaving Steve suspicious of Rafe’s erratic behavior. Arnold’s deception deepens when Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) catches wind of his supposed betrayal with Savannah, setting the stage for major fallout.

Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) steps away from controlling Arnold and ends up in a heated clash with Belle Black (Martha Madison). Their argument takes an unexpected turn, leading to a steamy encounter.

Back at the party, Chanel drinks too much and makes a bold move by kissing Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). Shawn decides to take Chanel to his place to sober up, leaving her shocked and embarrassed when she wakes up in unfamiliar surroundings.

With secrets unraveling and tensions flaring, Days of Our Lives promises high-stakes drama. Will Arnold’s cover be blown, and how will Chanel handle her party misstep? Stay tuned for all the jaw-dropping twists ahead in Salem!

