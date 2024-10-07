Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Convince Paulina to Keep Him as District Attorney?

On Monday, October 7, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) will make a bold attempt to hold on to his position as Salem’s district attorney. With Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) backing down and retracting his accusations, EJ sees an opportunity to win Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) over. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan will confront the end of their marriage, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) faces trouble at home with a deceptive “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord).

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

EJ plans to use Stefan’s signed affidavit, which states that the accusations against him were false, to his advantage. He hopes this will sway Paulina into letting him keep his job as district attorney. Though Paulina may still harbor doubts, EJ will go all-in, making bold promises in his attempt to secure his position.

Meanwhile, Gabi reacts emotionally to Stefan’s news that he has spoken to his lawyer and filed for divorce. Although Gabi tries to appear indifferent, it’s clear she still harbors feelings for Stefan. Her recent dream, in which Stefan begged her to take him back, reveals her conflicted emotions. However, Stefan remains focused on moving forward with the divorce, leaving Gabi to insist, perhaps unconvincingly, that it’s for the best.

Over at the DiMera household, Chad wants to tell their children, Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte (Autumn Gendron), that “Abigail” is alive and back in Salem. However, “Abigail” protests, asking for more time, claiming she needs to regain her memory before reuniting with the kids. In reality, this “Abigail” is a fraud, and she uses the situation to manipulate Chad, even suggesting they take a trip to Paris to jog her memory.

Things get tricky when Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) runs into Thomas, Charlotte, and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) at Sweet Bits. Leo’s big mouth leads to a slip-up that confuses the kids about “Abigail’s” return. Julie may have to step in quickly to explain, but it’s likely this incident will create more chaos for Chad’s children.

As EJ fights to maintain his position, Gabi and Stefan confront unresolved feelings, and “Abigail” keeps spinning her web of lies. Days of Our Lives promises a week full of emotional twists and unexpected revelations. Stay tuned to see how these characters navigate their complicated situations and whether the truth will finally come out.

