Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Reject Stefan’s Plea for a Reunion?

On Days of Our Lives airing Friday, October 4, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) is eager to reunite with Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) as he visits her in the hospital. However, Gabi may be reluctant to move forward after everything they’ve been through. Elsewhere, feuds and secrets intensify as EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) escalates his battle with Stefan, and “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) continues her dangerous scheme.

At the hospital, Stefan makes a heartfelt plea to Gabi, hoping to leave their past drama behind and reignite the love they once shared. However, Gabi, who has endured prison and betrayal, may feel differently. She’s not convinced a clean slate is possible and could prefer starting a new chapter without Stefan. Gabi’s brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), will be by her side, offering comfort and possibly inviting her to move in with him after her release, emphasizing the open-door policy he always has for his sister.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera is far from willing to forgive Stefan. Their sibling rivalry worsens as EJ decides to sue Stefan for defamation. This legal battle is set to bring even more tension to their already strained relationship.

In another corner of Salem, “Abigail” meets with Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson) to discuss their ongoing plot. Despite their discomfort with the scheme, they’re under pressure from Clyde Weston (James Read), who threatens their lives unless “Abby” marries Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to secure the DiMera fortune. As the pressure mounts, “Abigail” will have to stay sharp if she’s going to deceive Chad long enough to carry out the plan.

Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has her own concerns, urging Chad to tell Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte DiMera (Autumn Gendron) about their mother’s miraculous return. She stresses that the kids need to hear the news from Chad before someone else spills the beans. Although Chad initially hesitates, he eventually agrees to tell the children what he believes is the truth about “Abigail’s” return.

However, “Abigail” is desperate to prevent Chad from revealing too much too soon. Our DOOL predictions suggest she’ll try to stall, but Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is about to complicate things further. Leo may spill the secret, leading to a confusing situation for the kids.

As Stefan pushes for reconciliation and “Abigail” scrambles to keep her plot intact, the drama in Salem is only heating up. Will Gabi choose to walk away from Stefan for good, and can “Abigail” maintain her cover before the truth unravels? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more twists and revelations.

