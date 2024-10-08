Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny's Jealousy Destroy His Marriage to Chanel?

In the latest Days of Our Lives episode, Johnny DiMera’s lingering jealousy over Chanel and her co-star Alex Kiriakis threatens his marriage. Johnny’s unresolved feelings and recurring nightmares could push Chanel away if they don’t address the tension. Meanwhile, temptation heats up between Alex and Stephanie Johnson, and Bonnie Kiriakis goes to bat for Hattie Adams, hoping to salvage their friendship amid workplace drama.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) continues to be haunted by disturbing dreams in which Chanel (Raven Bowens) shares a passionate moment with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). Though Chanel reassures Johnny that her relationship with Alex is purely professional and there are no romantic feelings between them, Johnny’s imagination is running wild. He can’t help but dwell on Chanel and Alex’s past and is tormented by the idea that sparks could reignite between them. Johnny’s inability to move past these fears risks further complications in his relationship with Chanel, creating a rift that could ultimately lead to a marriage crisis.

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex Kiriakis is still navigating his complicated feelings toward Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein). After a sweaty post-workout visit to Stephanie’s place, Alex catches her attention once again, rekindling the unresolved attraction between them. Although Stephanie has fantasized about Alex in recent scenes, the chemistry between them is undeniable, and it may not be long before they give in to their desires once again. Their temptation sets the stage for a potential romantic reunion, complicating matters even further in Stephanie's personal life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) is fighting to keep Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) from losing her job. Although the tension between them has been high recently, Bonnie feels that Hattie deserves a second chance and doesn’t want her fired. She pleads her case to Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds), hoping they will reconsider Hattie’s dismissal. Despite Bonnie’s efforts, Kate and Abe seem adamant about moving forward with Hattie’s exit from Body & Soul, leading to Hattie’s emotional reaction as she faces losing the role she’s grown to love.

Adding to the drama, Hattie blames Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) for her departure, even though he isn’t responsible. In a series of confrontational scenes, Hattie makes her feelings known to Leo, potentially ending their friendship in the process. However, as with most soap storylines, soap fatalities and character exits are rarely permanent. There is always the possibility that Hattie’s fans could rally for her return, forcing Body & Soul to undo her exit in a dramatic fashion.

Advertisement

With Johnny DiMera’s jealousy threatening his marriage and Alex and Stephanie's connection reigniting, relationships in Salem are on shaky ground. Meanwhile, Bonnie’s fight to save Hattie’s job brings more drama into the workplace. As these storylines continue to unfold, Days of Our Lives promises more twists and turns ahead. Will Johnny overcome his insecurities before they ruin his relationship with Chanel, and will Alex and Stephanie give in to their attraction? Stay tuned for the latest developments in Salem.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists