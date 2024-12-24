Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Rafe Mend His Relationship With Jada Before Christmas?

This Christmas Eve on Days of Our Lives, tensions rise as Rafe Hernandez grapples with fallout at the Salem PD and in his love life with Jada Hunter. Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson struggles with lingering feelings for Alex Kiriakis, Kayla Johnson senses trouble brewing, and EJ DiMera is blindsided by an unexpected visitor who stirs up chaos.

Rafe confides in Steve Johnson about his worries following a clash with Jada over a botched interrogation at the Salem PD. Jada’s frustration over Rafe’s interference leaves him fearing a "blue Christmas." Drawing from his own experiences, Steve offers Rafe advice on mending fences, setting the stage for Rafe to try and salvage his holiday plans with Jada.

Stephanie catches up with Kayla, who quickly senses that her daughter isn’t as over Alex as she claims. Kayla also grows uneasy about Stephanie’s interactions with Philip Kiriakis, suspecting her daughter might be rebounding into another messy situation. Though Kayla voices her concerns, Stephanie’s complicated feelings remain unresolved.

Amid the drama, Steve and Kayla carve out time for their romance. The couple enjoys tender moments and holiday kisses, reminding viewers that love can endure even through life’s many challenges.

Over at the DiMera mansion, EJ faces off with an unwelcome visitor: Arnold Feniger, a doppelgänger for Rafe. Arnold’s unexpected return threatens to stir up chaos for EJ, rekindling memories of the DiMera family’s past schemes. EJ’s holiday takes a turn for the worse as he prepares to deal with the turmoil Arnold brings back into his life.

As Christmas approaches, relationships and rivalries take center stage in Salem. Will Rafe patch things up with Jada in time for the holidays? Can Stephanie navigate her lingering feelings and avoid heartbreak? And how will EJ handle the return of a doppelgänger determined to disrupt his world? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns as Days of Our Livescontinues to deliver holiday drama!

