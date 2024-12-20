Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Ava’s Date Be Sabotaged?

This Friday on Days of Our Lives, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) attempt to enjoy a date night, but plans go awry thanks to unforeseen interference. Meanwhile, drama unfolds for Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis), and a mysterious jewelry theft brings new suspicions to light.

Brady Black arrives to help Ava Vitali finish getting ready for their date, but their evening takes an unexpected turn. Although they initially planned to attend a performance of The Nutcracker, their plans may be derailed by none other than Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Known for her schemes, Kristen could go so far as to sabotage the show or even have it canceled outright. However, it seems Brady and Ava aren’t particularly invested in attending and may opt for a low-key evening instead, settling for takeout and TV in Ava’s room.

Elsewhere, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) picks up on Holly Jonas’ growing anxiety. Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) warning about Holly’s relationship with Tate Black has her worried about the future. Maggie advises Holly to take things slow with Tate and not rush into anything serious.

Meanwhile, Tate faces a bombshell when Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz) reveals she’s pregnant. Sophia’s panicked demeanor suggests the pregnancy is genuine, and Tate is left questioning how this happened despite their precautions. As Tate processes the news, Sophia insists he keep the situation a secret, fearing her mother’s reaction.

At the same time, Jennifer Horton Deveraux (Melissa Reeves) accuses Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) of being a potential necklace thief. Doug’s past stint in jail raises suspicions, and Jennifer pushes Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to confront him. Unbeknownst to them, Doug is striking a deal with Leo to fence stolen jewelry, setting the stage for more trouble.

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises plenty of twists and revelations as secrets unfold and relationships are tested. From derailed dates to shocking accusations, Salem’s residents are in for another day of drama. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out!

