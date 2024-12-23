Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen DiMera Fire Belle Black to Appease EJ?

The December 23 episode of Days of Our Lives delivers explosive confrontations, unexpected alliances, and deepening tensions. Kristen DiMera faces pressure from EJ to oust Belle Black, while other Salem residents wrestle with intrigue, romance, and mystery.

EJ DiMera is determined to push Kristen into firing Belle Black, hoping to end her involvement in DiMera Enterprises. However, Kristen may refuse to bend to EJ’s demands, defending Belle’s expertise and asserting her authority over her team. This sibling power struggle hints at a deepening rift within the DiMera family.

Meanwhile, Ava Vitali finds herself on edge following a cryptic text message after her evening with Brady Black. Convinced Kristen is behind it, Ava confronts her, but Kristen denies any involvement. Whether Kristen is genuinely innocent or playing a psychological game remains to be seen. Alarmed by the potential threat, Ava alerts Brady, who steps in to offer his support and protection.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez and JJ Deveraux’s bond strengthens as they enjoy a drink together, fueling speculation about a budding romance. Their connection grows amid the chaos of the town’s other dramas.

On the investigative front, Rafe Hernandez tracks down Hattie Adams, dragging her back to Salem for questioning. Despite Leo Stark’s accusations and her link to various crimes, Hattie protests her innocence. Rafe’s interrogation seems unlikely to crack the case, as Days hints that Kerry may be the real culprit behind the leaked Body & Soul storylines.

Adding to the tension, the Salem PD investigates the tainted cupcake scandal, with Hattie as the prime suspect. Jada Hunter’s sharp instincts may lead her to pursue other suspects as the case takes unexpected turns.

As alliances shift and secrets unravel, Kristen, EJ, Ava, and the Salem PD find themselves navigating a web of intrigue and drama. Will Kristen stand her ground against EJ’s demands, or will Belle’s place at DiMera Enterprises be jeopardized? With romance brewing and mysteries deepening, Days of Our Lives promises another thrilling chapter in the lives of Salem’s residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi and JJ Reunite Amid Romantic Tensions?