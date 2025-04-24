Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chad Pull Back From Romance With Cat?

Thursday, April 24, on Days of Our Lives promises romance complications, undercover secrets, and a possible reunion mission that could go awry. As Chad DiMera struggles with his romantic future, Kristen DiMera faces a cryptic encounter with EJ, and JJ Deveraux sets his sights on winning Gabi back — but Salem isn’t giving up its drama without a fight.

The bustling Salem street fair sets the stage for plenty of action. Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) spots a hush-hush conversation between Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier), triggering his suspicions. Though Sarah tries to cover her tracks, Xander’s not convinced — especially as Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) steps in, urging him to show the same forgiveness he once needed.

Sarah, however, is more focused on keeping her role in the letter forgery hidden, even as Xander finds himself shirtless in a hot dog fiasco that brings a little levity to the day’s tension.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) bask in the success of their hospital fundraiser — but their flirtation hits a speed bump. As Chad gears up for his auction appearance as a “bachelor prize,” he suddenly realizes he might not be emotionally ready for another romance. This gives him pause about his chemistry with Cat, potentially cooling their connection just as it starts to sizzle.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) makes waves at the charity auction with her $15,000 bid on Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). Her generosity supports the hospital, but her real goal is to spark jealousy in JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), who’s still reeling from their rift.

Determined to reconcile, JJ gears up to win Gabi back — but EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) might be an obstacle. As EJ grapples with his hazy memories of the mansion incident, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) starts to suspect Gabi’s presence that night. JJ’s plan could implode if EJ decides to pin the blame on Gabi.

Kristen DiMera (also Stacy Haiduk) visits EJ in the hospital and finds his behavior unusually off-kilter. As she tries to get answers, Kristen is caught off guard by his strange demeanor — possibly a clue that he’s remembering more than he’s letting on.

Adding to the intrigue, Rachel Black (now played by Alice Halsey) makes her debut in the episode. With whispers suggesting she might’ve pulled the trigger on EJ, the drama around Kristen’s daughter is only just beginning.

As emotions run high at Salem’s street fair, Days of Our Lives brings a tangle of secrets, longing, and uneasy truths to light. Will Chad truly walk away from Cat before things begin? Can JJ fix things with Gabi, or will the past keep haunting them? With twists unfolding and new faces entering the fray, Thursday’s episode promises to keep viewers glued to every heartbeat and heartbreak.