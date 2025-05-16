Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Susan’s Premonition Spell Doom for John?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 16, promise a chilling mix of long-awaited reunions, eerie predictions, and unraveling schemes. With John Black’s whereabouts finally discovered, a hopeful Marlena is thrown off course by Susan Banks’ ominous vision—just as a dangerous theft pushes Philip and Kevin deeper into trouble.

In the town square, Marlena Evans enjoys a peaceful breakfast with Susan Banks, who brings her signature offbeat energy to the morning. The moment is briefly disrupted when EJ DiMera shows up, continuing to present himself as a changed man and pitching his involvement with the hospital as altruistic.

The mood takes a sharp turn when Marlena gets a call from Shane Donovan—this time confirming that John Black has finally been found. Overcome with relief, Marlena barely has time to celebrate before Susan grows visibly disturbed. Experiencing a sudden, bone-chilling premonition, Susan warns that something terrible is about to happen—leaving Marlena rattled and casting a shadow over her joy. Could this mean tragedy still looms for John?

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton Kiriakis demands answers from Xander Kiriakis about his true motives—particularly his hospital dealings and his simmering tension with Philip Kiriakis. The pressure is mounting on all sides.

Meanwhile, Philip and Kevin Lambert find themselves spiraling after their plan to steal just one dose of the experimental drug Versavix goes horribly wrong. Kevin, spooked by someone approaching the lab, grabs the entire batch instead. Now the stolen drugs are missing, and the pair are teetering on the edge of exposure.

Steve Johnson and Shawn Brady, who needed the medication to help Bo Brady, are left empty-handed and deeply suspicious. Along with Kayla Johnson, they try to piece together who could be behind the theft. Things escalate when Dr. Jeffrey Russell storms in, furious over the missing miracle drug and quick to hurl accusations. He may suspect tampering with security footage, which puts Steve and Shawn in the hot seat—even though Kevin and Philip are the real culprits.

As for the stolen doses, Philip and Kevin’s troubles are only just beginning. Whether they break the vials or get caught red-handed, it’s clear their alliance is crumbling fast.

From supernatural warnings to real-world recklessness, Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives sets the stage for dramatic fallout. With Susan’s eerie foresight casting doubt on John’s fate and a stolen drug scandal threatening to explode, Salem is on the brink of chaos. Don’t miss a minute—things are only getting darker.