Heather Langenkamp Reveals To Be ‘Excited’ For Mike Flanagan’s Upcoming Stephen King Movie

Heather Langenkamp, who is also known as the Queen of the horror genre, has revealed that she is looking forward to witnessing Mike Flanagan’s upcoming movie based on Stephen King. The actress will not only be an excited viewer but also set to work with the veteran director. In her interview with Bloody Disgusting, the actress shared that her new film with the director will help her break out of her image of only signing horror films.

Flanagan is known to re-work with his actors from the previous movies he directed; hence, after working with Lagenkamp in The Midnight Club, the duo is set to reunite for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, speaking with the media outlet, the actress revealed that she couldn't control her excitement when she got a call from the director for her casting. The Nickel Mountain star shared, “I was just the most excited actor in the world when I got the call from Mike Flanagan to play a part in his movie. And it wasn’t a horror movie in the typical sense; it’s a much more deep and philosophical movie about life.”

She added, “I’m an old lady now, and I feel like this movie is going to really appeal to people who like to think about their existence here on planet Earth in a more Stephen King-y kind of way."

Flanagan is known to give his personal touch to the Stephen King stories, as previously he worked on movies like Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Moreover, sharing the insights of her next theatrical release, the horror legend stated that the film will be based on The Life of Chuck. The actress subtly revealed, “It folds back on itself in time. It kind of time travels. It has people in it who are grappling with the existential reality of knowing that they’re going to die. It’s super interesting. I can’t give away too much, but I’m really excited because I’m so tired of keeping it a secret.”

As for the cast of the upcoming film, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston will play the lead role, followed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mia Sara, Benjamin Pajak, Taylor Gordon, Matthew Lillard, Antonio Raul Corbo, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and David Dastmalchian, who will join in to portray prominent roles.

The Life of Chuck adaptation will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which is set to commence on September 5.

