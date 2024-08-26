‘Not A Horror Story’: Mike Flanagan Teases Something Crucial About His Upcoming Stephen King Adaptation The Life of Chuck

Mike Flanagan is best known for horror genre films, including adaptations like Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House, Stephen King's Doctor Sleep, and a few originals like 2013's Oculus and 2016's Hush. Now, the director is returning with another Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, and talks about experimenting with genres.

Speaking to ScreenRant at FanExpo Canada during the Echoes From Hill House: A Haunting Panel, Flanagan explained how his upcoming film is not exactly in the horror genre but is more of his dramatic works.

He admitted that when King’s and his name are attached to a project, it’s presumably horror. However, he has a different vision for The Life of Chuck and wants viewers to know crucial details before watching the film.

"What I can tell you about The Life of Chuck is that it's not a horror story. And that's the biggest thing I want people to know going in," he added. The director further explained that this project is closer to King’s other publications, such as Stand By Me and Shawshank Redemption, which are completely new to Flanagan.

However, he claimed that it’s one of his best works yet! "It's my favorite movie I've ever worked on by a mile. The cast is extraordinary, as you said, and I am so proud of this one," he told the outlet. He urged audiences to keep their expectation of getting a jump scare at bay, or they’d be disappointed.

“But if you're expecting something that is a life-affirming celebration of joy and existence and mortality, you'll be very happy,” he added.

Adapted from its eponymous novella from the 2020 collection If It Bleeds, the story follows Charles "Chuck" Krantz, played by Tom Hiddleston, narrating his life story in reverse—from his tragic death at age 39 to his childhood living in a haunted house.

No further details regarding the plot or release date have been unveiled yet. But the cast is star-studded, with no less than 15 actors. Kate Siegel, Heather Langenkamp, Samantha Sloyan, Carl Lumbly, Rahul Kohli, Matt Biedel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, Molly C. Quinn, Annalise Basso, Violet McGraw, and many others round off the cast.

The Life of Chuck is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which will run from September 5 to 15.