Deadpool And Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Unveils Original Low-Budget, No Special Effects Plan For The Film

The initial plan to make a third installment in the franchise was not very ambitious. Ryan Reynolds revealed that after making Deadpool 2, he was very much intrigued by the fact that he should bring more of this character onto the screen, but then, he wanted to make the next movie a small road movie rather than turning it into a mega-budget one.

Ryan Reynolds’ initial ideas for Deadpool & Wolverine movie

With its bold and unorthodox approach, the first Deadpool movie made an impact in the superhero genre. The sequel came quite naturally, but Ryan Reynolds worked through a number of drafts for the third film before finalizing a plot. The third movie took six years to make, in contrast to the two-year gap between the first two. Reynolds and his team brainstormed a few storylines during this time, one of which involved a road trip with minimal special effects.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds discussed different approaches, mentioning a "Rashomon story that had these three different points of view." Regarding a simpler storyline, Reynolds explained, "Literally, it was a $5- or $6-million budget with no special effects. It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and [Karan Soni's character] Dopinder and some of the things we collected and saw along the way." He added that the upcoming movies were not meant to be an event movie.

A direct sequel to Deadpool 2 seemed unlikely to many fans, especially after the film's conclusion with the X-Force team's formation. Reynolds even made a suggestion that an X-Force project made more sense than a third Deadpool movie. But in 2019, things took a turn for the better when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, making Deadpool a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool and Wolverine director teases numerous cameos

Before the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, a new photo has hinted at another X-Men character cameo. Entertainment Weekly shared an image where Emma Corrin’s villain is seen with familiar faces, including someone who appears to be Lady Deathstrike.

The mutant with adamantium nails was introduced on-screen in X2, portrayed by Kelly Hu. The picture doesn't confirm if it's her, but the distinctive claws and outfit strongly suggest it. It seems likely that Lady Deathstrike, or a variant, will be featured in Deadpool 3.

She will join confirmed cameos of Sabretooth and Pyro in Deadpool's MCU debut. Director Shawn Levy assures that the numerous cameos won't overshadow the movie’s story. "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," Levy tells Entertainment Weekly. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

There are many theories about potential appearances, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Though the final list is still unknown, major crossovers involving Loki are expected.

The cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Returning Deadpool actors feature Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is back as Pyro from the X-Men series, with rumors of Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool and Wolverine begins their global press tour

The Deadpool & Wolverine press tour for Marvel Studios has started, so if you can't wait to see the pair teaming up on screen, keep an eye out for them.

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and director Shawn Levy made their way to the Shanghai Film Art Centre as the first stop on their global tour. There, they welcomed excited fans and gave them a sneak peek at the film.

The trio also visited a massive inflatable Deadpool in the Bund neighborhood, where they posed for pictures and engaged in brief banter akin to what the two would do in the movie.

On Wednesday, July 3, Ryan Reynolds posted a series of images from the tour on social media and we can see the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman. In his caption, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the R-rated movie will start its box office journey with a record as it is projecting to open to at least $160 million to $165 million domestically over the July 26-28 weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated movie ever released by Disney, Marvel, or otherwise and it will be the biggest launch ever for an R-rated title per earlier trends.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

